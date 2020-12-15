UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Conducts Free Hearing Health Screening Camp At Jnb (Pns Darmaan Jah), Ormara

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:11 PM

In continuation to Pakistan Navy efforts to provide standard health facilities along the coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy and Rotary International in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association established a Free Hearing Health Screening Camp at Jinnah Naval Base (PNS DARMAAN JAH), Ormara

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising ENT Specialist and Audiologist examined the patients through modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation. A good number of patients were provided with free Hearing Aids and also benefited from this camp.

Additionally, Patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened regarding various preventive measures particularly against COVID-19 pandemic. Beside, patients were also educated about maintaining personal health & hygiene and sanitation of living areas.

Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment, provide continued quality medical treatment along the coastal belt. The present setup of medical assistance is another demonstration of this Nobel resolve.

