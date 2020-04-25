Pakistan Navy conducts live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the event along-with Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq and other senior naval officers, according to a press release on Saturday.

The weapons firing included anti ship missiles fired from Destroyers, Fixed and Rotary Wing Aircraft. The missiles successfully hit their intended target. The successful firings have re�affirmed PN's war fighting capability and combat potential.

The Chief Guest expressed his entire satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy was ever ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's maritime frontiers and shall continue to play its part in making defense of the country impregnable. Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across entire spectrum of warfare. Show of lethal fire power by Surface and Aviation units of PN Fleet was a manifestation of this readiness and resolve.