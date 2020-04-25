UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapons Firing In North Arabian Sea

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:38 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the event along-with Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq and other senior naval officers, according to a press release on Saturday.

The weapons firing included anti ship missiles fired from Destroyers, Fixed and Rotary Wing Aircraft. The missiles successfully hit their intended target. The successful firings have re�affirmed PN's war fighting capability and combat potential.

The Chief Guest expressed his entire satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy was ever ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's maritime frontiers and shall continue to play its part in making defense of the country impregnable. Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across entire spectrum of warfare. Show of lethal fire power by Surface and Aviation units of PN Fleet was a manifestation of this readiness and resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Fire Pakistan Navy Event From Weapon

Recent Stories

Gangadharan takes top spot in Dubai Sports Council ..

6 minutes ago

Collision between ambulance and truck leaves four ..

8 minutes ago

PTI-AJ&K shows concern over alleged misuse of Ehsa ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Ov ..

3 minutes ago

No iftar party allows during Ramazan

3 minutes ago

9 Patients of COVID-19 escapes in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.