Pakistan Navy conducts search, rescue & relief operation in rain affected areas

Pakistan Navy's rescue and relief operation on Thursday continued in various parts of the city during heavy spell of rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's rescue and relief operation on Thursday continued in various parts of the city during heavy spell of rain .

Pakistan Navy (PN) Emergency Response and rescue teams evacuated stranded people to safer places and recovered bodies being washed away in flash flood, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

In assistance to civil administration, PN Emergency Response teams along with boats and requisite life saving equipment were deployed in different areas of the city including Diamond City Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Korangi Crossing, Sammo goth and Bahria Town Karachi.

During search and rescue operations, Pakistan Navy Divers recovered two dead bodies from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi crossing areas while 55 individuals were evacuated from flooded areas of Malir and Korangi crossing.

Besides, Rescue teams have also evacuated 20 families stranded in Sammo Goth and shifted them to safe place.

Pakistan Navy's helicopter conducted aerial recce of Korangi crossing, Quaidabad (Malir nadi), and Goth Shafi Muhammad while aerial recce with the help of a quadcopter was also carried out in Saddar Town in support of relief operations to localize individuals requiring assistance. Additionally, ration bags and cooked meal was also dropped at various areas.

Pakistan Navy's continuous relief operation in Karachi aimed to assist people and extend all necessary support in rain-hit areas.