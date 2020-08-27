UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Conducts Search, Rescue & Relief Operation In Rain Affected Areas

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts search, rescue & relief operation in rain affected areas

Pakistan Navy's rescue and relief operation on Thursday continued in various parts of the city during heavy spell of rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's rescue and relief operation on Thursday continued in various parts of the city during heavy spell of rain .

Pakistan Navy (PN) Emergency Response and rescue teams evacuated stranded people to safer places and recovered bodies being washed away in flash flood, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

In assistance to civil administration, PN Emergency Response teams along with boats and requisite life saving equipment were deployed in different areas of the city including Diamond City Malir, Shah Faisal Town, Korangi Crossing, Sammo goth and Bahria Town Karachi.

During search and rescue operations, Pakistan Navy Divers recovered two dead bodies from Shah Faisal Town and Korangi crossing areas while 55 individuals were evacuated from flooded areas of Malir and Korangi crossing.

Besides, Rescue teams have also evacuated 20 families stranded in Sammo Goth and shifted them to safe place.

Pakistan Navy's helicopter conducted aerial recce of Korangi crossing, Quaidabad (Malir nadi), and Goth Shafi Muhammad while aerial recce with the help of a quadcopter was also carried out in Saddar Town in support of relief operations to localize individuals requiring assistance. Additionally, ration bags and cooked meal was also dropped at various areas.

Pakistan Navy's continuous relief operation in Karachi aimed to assist people and extend all necessary support in rain-hit areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Dead Pakistan Navy Flood Korangi Malir Shah Faisal Saddar All From

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

25 minutes ago

Pogba left out of France squad after positive Covi ..

28 seconds ago

Rescue 1122 evolves plan for Muharram

29 seconds ago

49 prisoners released from Camp Jail

33 seconds ago

Dacoits gang busted, 4 arrested

34 seconds ago

Shibli assures of optimum steps to resolve media c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.