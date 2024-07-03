Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Pakistan Navy on Wednesday conducted successful firing of surface-to-air FN-6 missiles through its ground-based air defense system.

Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rabnawaz was the chief guest on the occasion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Pakistan Navy's ground-based air defense system successfully hit aerial targets during live weapon firing.

The Commander Coast expressed full satisfaction on the operational readiness of Ground Based Air Defense System of Pakistan Navy on the successful firing.

Pakistan Navy is fully capable of responding to any adventure of the enemy