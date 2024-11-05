Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2024 | 02:43 PM
Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Navy conducted successful flight test of an indigenously developed Ship Launched Ballistic Missile. The Weapon System with 350 KM range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision.
The Weapon System is equipped with state of the art navigation system and maneuverability features.
Flight test was witnessed by Chief of the Naval Staff and Senior Officers from Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers.
The President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated participating Naval Units and Scientists on this excellent achievement.
