Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their optimum standard of combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest and witnessed the event along-with other senior naval officers, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The missiles launched from Pakistan Navy Surface and Aviation platforms (fix and rotary wing) successfully hit their intended targets. The successful firings have re-affirmed PN's war fighting capability and combat potential.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff reassured that Pakistan Navy was ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's maritime frontiers and to make defense of the country impregnable. Pakistan Navy stand fully prepared to tackle threats across the entire spectrum of warfare.