UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing In North Arabian Sea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:46 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their optimum standard of combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated their optimum standard of combat readiness through live weapon firing of anti-ship missiles in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest and witnessed the event along-with other senior naval officers, said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

The missiles launched from Pakistan Navy Surface and Aviation platforms (fix and rotary wing) successfully hit their intended targets. The successful firings have re-affirmed PN's war fighting capability and combat potential.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

On the occasion, the Chief of the Naval Staff reassured that Pakistan Navy was ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's maritime frontiers and to make defense of the country impregnable. Pakistan Navy stand fully prepared to tackle threats across the entire spectrum of warfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Fire Pakistan Navy Event From Weapon

Recent Stories

Govt committed to uplift of KPs' merged districts: ..

1 minute ago

Park Lane reference against Zardari adjourned till ..

1 minute ago

Eight dead,1,040 injured in 928 accidents

1 minute ago

Pecial Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Chan ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Spend $152Bln Per Year on 10-Year Plan f ..

4 minutes ago

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.