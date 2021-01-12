Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :In an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy fleet demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through live weapons firing at North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest and witnessed the event along with other senior naval officers, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

On the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy was fully prepared and ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's maritime frontiers.

He also underscored that Pakistan Navy would continue to play its part in making defence of the country impregnable.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction on the combat readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

Pakistan Navy submarines successfully engaged their intended targets with Anti-Ship Missiles and Torpedoes. The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy's offensive capability and operational readiness.

