Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing in North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through live weapons firing in an impressive fire power display at North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and witnessed the event along-with other senior naval officers, said a statement issued by ISPR here on Tuesday.

Pakistan Navy Submarines successfully engaged their intended targets with Anti-Ship Missiles and Torpedoes.

The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy's offensive capability and operational readiness.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction on the combat readiness of PN Fleet and commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

On the occasion, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi reassured the nation that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's maritime frontiers.

He also underscored that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its part in making defense of the country impregnable.