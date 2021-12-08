Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

In an impressive Live Weapon Firing ceremony, Pakistan Navy units successfully demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) live firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th December, 2021) In an impressive Live Weapon Firing ceremony, Pakistan Navy units successfully demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) live firing of Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Chief of the Naval Staff was briefed on Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities and on-going developments to augment security through induction of Surface to Air Missiles. Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and commended officers and men for their tireless commitment and professionalism.

Later, Chief of the Naval staff visited SEAL Battalion Headquarters where Special Services Groups Navy SSG(N) demonstrated Fire Power Display with various tactical drills that included unarmed combat, anti-hijacking of aircraft, hostage rescue ops and raid drills.

Earlier, Chief of the Naval Staff visited Creeks Area to review operational readiness of troops deployed. Naval Chief was briefed on combat readiness for the defence of Creeks Areas. While interacting with officers and men, Chief of the Naval Staff motivated the troops for the best job being done to safeguard the maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Naval Chief reassured that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and ready to thwart any nefarious plans against the country.