UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts successful live weapons firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :In an impressive Live Weapon Firing event, Pakistan Navy Ground Based Air Defence units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential through successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles during night hours. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the missile firing at the forward posts.

During the missile firing sequence, PN Air Defence units successfully engaged the intended targets and demonstrated real-time professionalism. The missile firing through newly acquired Short Range Air Defence System reassured PN formidable defence against any incoming air threat, a Pakistan Navy news release here received on Thursday said.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed complete satisfaction on operational readiness of PN Air Defence setup and commended officers and men for their tireless commitment and professionalism. Naval Chief retreated that Pakistan Navy is fully prepared and capable to generate optimum response against any misadventure by the enemy.

Related Topics

Firing Pakistan Navy Event Weapon

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

47 minutes ago
 â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Bill ..

â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaig ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

2 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

3 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.