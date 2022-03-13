UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Weapon Firing During Exercise SEASPARK 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Navy conducts successful weapon firing during Exercise SEASPARK 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :In an impressive firepower display, Pakistan Navy Fleet units demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential by Live Weapon Firings of Anti-ship Missiles and Torpedoes in North Arabian Sea.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the Live Weapons Firings along with senior officers from Tri-services, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

During the Fire power demonstration, PN Ship, Aircraft and Submarine successfully hit their intended targets thereby re-affirming PN's war fighting capability and combat potential.

The live weapons firing were conducted on the culmination of sea phase of PN's Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2022. The exercise was conducted to validate PN operational plans and war preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

On the occasion, Naval Chief expressed his entire satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests. He also commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism.

Chief of the Naval Staff assured that Pakistan Navy is ever ready to thwart any aggression against Pakistan's Maritime frontiers and will continue to play an important role in making defense of motherland impregnable.

Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to tackle threats across entire spectrum of warfare. The show of fire power by Surface, Sub-Surface and Aviation units is manifestation of our resolve.

