Pakistan Navy confers military awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :In an impressive Investiture Ceremony held at Naval Headquarters Islamabad, Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi conferred military awards upon Pakistan Navy personnel.

The recipients of Sitara-l-lmtiaz (Military) were Commodore Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Commodore Shahid Rasheed, Commodore Adeel Qureshi, Commodore Ashfaq Akhtar, Commodore Javed Zia, Commodore Mohammad Irfan, Commodore Mohammad Maqbool, Commodore Azhar Mahmood, Commodore Ashar Mahmood, Commodore Syed Sajjad Hussain, Commodore Dr Faisal Amir Khan Niazi, Commodore Imran Ishaq, Commodore Waseem Sherazi and Captain Muhammad Sarfraz Khan, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-lmtiaz (Military) were Captain Tayyab Wadood Anwar, Captain Imran Khan, Commander Kamran Adnan, Commander Muhammad Fahim Ibrahim, Commander Tassawar Aziz Malik, Lieutenant Commander Akhtar Zaman Khan and Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Tasaeen.

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat were Commodore Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Niaz and Sana ullah LPM.

The recipients of Imtiazi Sanads were Commodore Dr Sajid Mahmood Shahzad, Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Salman, Surg Lieutenant Commander Ammarah Tahir and Lieutenant Shah Faisal Mehmood.

Three Awards of Tamgha-i-Khidmat Military Class-I TK(M)-I, seven awards of TK(M)-II and seven awards of TK(M)-III have also been conferred upon chief petty officers (CPOs) and Sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of Staff have been awarded to 53 Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired officers of the Pakistan Navy.