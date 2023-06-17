Pakistan Navy continues relief operation at cyclone affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy continued wide scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in coastal areas of the Sindh province.

PN Emergency Response Teams in coordination with local administration provided relief goods to affected people, according to a communiqué here on Saturday.

Pakistan Navy's medical teams are providing healthcare facilities to affectees at shelter camps while patrolling of PN ships and Emergency Response Teams in the Sea.