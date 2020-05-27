UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Continues Relief Operations Amid Covid-19 Surge

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan Navy relief operations continued in various part of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020) Pakistan Navy relief operations continued in various part of the country. The operations are aimed to support deserving families during Corona Virus Pandemic. Pakistan Navy troops reached out to urban, far-flung rural towns/ villages and distributed necessary commodities including safety items to the underprivileged populace. Protective suits were also provided to related authorities/ hospitals.

In Sindh and Balochistan Provinces, thousands of families were provided ration bags, protection masks and disinfectant material. Ration was distributed at various localities in Coastal and Creeks Area, prominently in Ormara Town, Hub Goth, Gaddani, Mirpur Sakro, Sujawal, Saidpur, Goth Shah Abdul Latif Jandani and Goth Muslimabad. Pakistan Navy is also persistently supporting the vulnerable families located at seashores of Karachi including Hawks Bay, Manora, Salahabad, YounisabadKemari Town, Shanti Nagar, Gonjani, Pehelwan Goth etc.

Wide-reaching relief activities were undertaken in Punjab Province where thousands of ration bags were distributed in various cities including Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Daska and Sialkot.

Additionally, medical and personal safety equipment including masks, gloves and protective suits were provided to local authorities and district hospitals in various small towns and cities.

Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) also aimed to restore hope, educate community about safety precautions and extended donations to low-income and daily wages personnel. Ration bags were also distributed by PNWA to the distressed families in adjoining villages of Islamabad, Bani Gala, BharaKahu and Murree.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on the occasion of EidulFitr wished peace, progress and prosperity for the country and urged countrymen to reflect mutual sacrifice and brotherhood in this testing time of COVID-19 pandemic. The Naval Chief expressed solidarity with COVID-19 sufferers and their families. Pakistan Naval authorities also reached out and paid tribute to Shuhada families and ensured their wellbeing.

Pakistan Navy midst challenges of corona pandemic is standing together with the nation to reflect commitment, unity and resolve.

