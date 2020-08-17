UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu, Celebrates Independence Day With Local Populace

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu, Celebrates Independence Day With Local Populace

Search, rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is continued in collaboration with civil administration in Dadu, Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th August, 2020) Search, rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is continued in collaboration with civil administration in Dadu, Sindh. While, carrying out relief operation Pakistan Navy personnel also celebrated Independence Day with local populace of the flood ridden areas.

Pakistan Navy established rescue and relief camp at Radhani Mori (UC Chinni) near Johi Town to help flood affected local inhabitants. Medical camps have also been established to provide treatment and medical assistance to hundreds of displaced patients with free medicines.

Pakistan Navy personnel in collaboration with local administration distributed cooked meal and ration bags among hundreds of evacuated people. National flags, shirts and caps were also distributed amongst children of the area for celebration of Independence Day.

The rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is being continued to extend assistance & ration distribution to various rain/ flood affected areas.

