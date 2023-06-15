UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue & Relief Operation At Cyclone Effected Areas Of Sindh And Balochistan

Pakistan Navy continues wide scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in far flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15 June, 2023) Pakistan Navy continues wide scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in far flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

In the recent developments, PN Emergency Response Teams in coordination with local administration carried out evacuation of personnel and provided edibles to aggrieved populace. PN Emergency Response Teams have so far evacuated over 17,000 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City.

Additionally, 46 x fishing boats of local populace of Ormara city have been provided shelter at Ormara Naval Harbour. PN Ships and Emergency Response teams are continuing patrolling at sea and effected areas to efficiently respond to distress calls of sea farers.

Pakistan Navy’s ongoing Relief Operation in catastrophe hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to provide every possible assistance to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

