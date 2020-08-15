UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue, Relief Operations At Dadu, Celebrates Independence Day With Locals

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

The search, rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is continue in collaboration with civil administration in Dadu, while Pakistan Navy personnel also celebrated Independence Day with local populace of the flood ridden areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The search, rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is continue in collaboration with civil administration in Dadu, while Pakistan Navy personnel also celebrated Independence Day with local populace of the flood ridden areas.

Pakistan Navy established rescue and relief camp at Radhani Mori (UC Chinni) near Johi Town to help flood affected local inhabitants, according to a news release issued here on Saturday.

Medical camps have also been established to provide treatment and medical assistance to hundreds of displaced patients with free medicines.

Pakistan Navy personnel in collaboration with local administration distributed cooked meal and ration bags among hundreds of evacuated people. National flags, shirts and caps were also distributed amongst children of the area for celebration of Independence Day.

The rescue and relief operation by Pakistan Navy is being continued to extend assistance & ration distribution to various rain/ flood affected areas.

