Pakistan Navy Continues Rescue, Relief Operation At Cyclone Affected Areas Of Sindh, Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 09:46 PM

Pakistan Navy continued wide-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in far-flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy continued wide-scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Operations in far-flung coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

In the recent developments, Pakistan Navy Emergency Response Teams in coordination with local administration carried out the evacuation of personnel and provided edibles to the aggrieved populace, a Pakistan Navy news release said The Pakistan Navy Emergency Response Teams have so far evacuated over 17,000 inhabitants from various coastal areas of Keti Bandar, Kharo Chan, Shah Bandar, Baghan, Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali and Jati City.

Additionally, 46 fishing boats of local populace of Ormara city have been provided shelter at Ormara Naval Harbour. PN Ships and Emergency Response teams are continuing patrolling at sea and in affected areas to efficiently respond to distress calls of seafarers.

Pakistan Navy's ongoing Relief Operation in catastrophe-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan is a practical manifestation of PN's resolve to provide every possible assistance to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

