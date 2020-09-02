UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Continues With Its Rescue, Relief Efforts In Karachi, Other Parts Of Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Emergency Response teams of Pakistan Navy are fast busy attending the flood affected people of Sindh and its capital Karachi with equal attention towards search of unfortunate souls who could not survive the calamity, said a spokesman of the service here Wednesday.

Sharing details of the ongoing exercise, it was particularly mentioned that teams are engaged in a search operation to retrieve bodies of the citizens, mainly the passersby who could not brave the pressure of gushing water at Korangi Causeway during heavy rains and consequent flood thus drown with the massive flow.

Food distribution among people stranded in other flood hit areas of the metropolis was also cited to be continuing with equal attention towards their evacuation and transportation to safe areas.

According to the PN spokesman food and potable water was provided to thousands of the residents of Yousuf Goth, Surjani Town, Nazimabad and other affected areas.

PN medical teams are also attending people camps specially setup for the affected population while members of the PN medical teams realizing the limitation of the stranded sufferers were said to be also attending many at their doorsteps These interventions were said to have been ensured in other affected areas of the province following necessary aerial survey by PN teams.

The teams were said to had thus ensured to reach those in need without any failure.

Besides other support service the PN teams are helping local administration as well as people to plug the massive damage caused to the mud made dam and the drain meant to carry saline water in Mirpur Bhuttoro area.

Distribution of ration bags among people affected by rain induced floods in Sujawal was further cited to be underway.

