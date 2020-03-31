Pakistan Navy Contributes In Corona Relief Fund

While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy has also lined-up its resources to counter implications of Corona virus across the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020) While the country is combating Corona Virus Pandemic, Pakistan Navy has also lined-up its resources to counter implications of Corona virus across the country. In this perspective, Pakistan Navy has decided to contribute in Corona Relief Fund.

Vehemently demonstrating the nobility, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi will donate one month salary in Corona Relief Fund raised to combat the pandemic. Besides, officers of the rank of Vice Admiral to Commodore will contribute their three days salary, whereas officers of Captain rank and below including Civilian officers will donate two days salary in the wake of national noble cause. In addition, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors and Navy Civilian staff will also contribute their one day salary in the Corona Relief Fund.