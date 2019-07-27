Pakistan Navy Contributes Medical Supplies To Dhq Hospital, Uthal

Besides performing the primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy also contributes in the betterment of underprivileged classes especially of Sindh and Balochistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th July, 2019) Besides performing the primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy also contributes in the betterment of underprivileged classes especially of Sindh and Balochistan.

Relief and rehabilitation activities are regularly undertaken by Pakistan Navy in order to mitigate the difficulties faced by the residents of these areas. In line with this aim, a ceremony was held at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Uthal in Lasbela district in which Pakistan Navy contributed medical supplies of worth more than PKR 3 Million to the hospital authorities.

These medical and healthcare supplies included medicines, medical equipment, air conditioners for Operation Theatre and other medical instruments. This initiative by Pakistan Navy would help in provision of quality medical facilities to the locals of Uthal district and adjoining areas. The ceremony was attended by large number of local residents & dignitaries, civil officials and Pakistan Navy personnel.