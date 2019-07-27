Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supplies to DHQ Hospital Uthal

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Navy has contributed medical supplies of worth over Rs 3 million to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Uthal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Navy has contributed medical supplies of worth over Rs 3 million to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Uthal

Besides performing the Primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, the Pakistan Navy also contributed in the betterment of underprivileged classes especially of Sindh and Balochistan, a press release issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy) said.

A ceremony was held at DHQ Hospital Uthal in Lasbela district in which the Pakistan Navy officials handed over medical supplies to the hospital authorities.

The medical and healthcare supplies included medicines, medical equipment, air conditioners for Operation Theatre and other medical instruments. This initiative by Pakistan Navy would help in provision of quality medical facilities to the locals of Uthal district and adjoining areas.

The ceremony was attended by large number of local residents, dignitaries, civil officials and Pakistan Navy personnel.

It may be added relief and rehabilitation activities are regularly undertaken by the Pakistan Navy in order to mitigate the difficulties faced by the residents of these areas.