UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Contributes Over Rs 3 M Medical Supplies To DHQ Hospital Uthal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 11:39 PM

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supplies to DHQ Hospital Uthal

The Pakistan Navy has contributed medical supplies of worth over Rs 3 million to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Uthal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Navy has contributed medical supplies of worth over Rs 3 million to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Uthal.

Besides performing the Primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, the Pakistan Navy also contributed in the betterment of underprivileged classes especially of Sindh and Balochistan, a press release issued by Director General Public Relations (Navy) said.

A ceremony was held at DHQ Hospital Uthal in Lasbela district in which the Pakistan Navy officials handed over medical supplies to the hospital authorities.

The medical and healthcare supplies included medicines, medical equipment, air conditioners for Operation Theatre and other medical instruments. This initiative by Pakistan Navy would help in provision of quality medical facilities to the locals of Uthal district and adjoining areas.

The ceremony was attended by large number of local residents, dignitaries, civil officials and Pakistan Navy personnel.

It may be added relief and rehabilitation activities are regularly undertaken by the Pakistan Navy in order to mitigate the difficulties faced by the residents of these areas.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Pakistan Navy Lasbela Uthal May Million

Recent Stories

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

39 seconds ago

A 50-year-old man died due to electrocution in Que ..

31 minutes ago

Cross-border firing incident highly condemnable; e ..

33 minutes ago

Outrage as Trump brands mostly-black Baltimore 'in ..

33 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Hormuz Strait Tensions Will Not Affec ..

33 minutes ago

Sudan generals, protest leaders, to meet rebel chi ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.