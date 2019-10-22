Pakistan Navy, Customs,PMSA confiscate heavy quantity of drug in joint operation

In a joint Intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has recovered a huge cache of narcotics including 102.90 KGs Crystal and 171.15 KGs synthetic heroine

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) In a joint Intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Customs and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has recovered a huge cache of narcotics including 102.90 KGs Crystal and 171.15 KGs synthetic heroine.The operation was conducted at Pishukan near Jiwani, Balochistan where a fishing boat namely Al-Qamber bearing registration No.

13181 in which 12 crew members were also apprehended .The law enforcement agencies taking part in the joint operation has too taken vessel into custody . The drugs was hidden in specially constructed secret compartments of the boat.

The value of narcotics in International market is Rs 2740.5 Million.

The seized narcotics are handed over to the Custom Authorities for further legal proceedings.PSMA being the sole law enforcement agency in maritime Zones of Pakistan maintains its permanent presence at sea with its Ships and Aircraft to counter any legal activity.

Successful operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency resulting in seizure is vigilant and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani waters for any unlawful act/purpose. Pakistan Maritime Security Agency will continue to shoulder its national obligation and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.