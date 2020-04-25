UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Demonstrates Anti-ship Missiles' Firing

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 01:52 PM

Pakistan Navy (PN) on Saturday successfully demonstrated firing of anti-ship missiles in the north Arabian Sea, proving its operational capabilities and war preparedness

The missiles were fired at the sea level by warships and aircraft, a spokesperson said in a statement.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed firing of the missiles and expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The chief said Pakistan Navy was fully capable and ready to give a befitting response to any foreign aggression.

The spokesperson said that the successful demonstration of missile firing was a testament to the Pakistan Navy's operational capability and military readiness to meet any challenge.

