Pakistan Navy Demonstrates Combat Readiness, War Fighting Potential

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:53 PM

During the firepower demonstration, PN Ship successfully hit the aerial drone target thereby reaffirming Pakistan Navy's war fighting capability and combat potential.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) Pakistan Navy demonstrated combat readiness and war fighting potential by Live Weapon Firing (LWF) of FM-90B Surface to Air Missile in the North Arabian Sea.

Commander Pakistan Fleet, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi was chief guest on the occasion.

Missile firing was conducted on the culmination of the sea phase of PN's Major Maritime Exercise SEA SPARK-2024.

The exercise was conducted to validate Pakistan Navy's operational plans and assess war preparedness.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He reiterated the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence of Pakistan and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs.

