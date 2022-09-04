UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Deploys Hovercrafts, Helicopters In Flood Affected Areas

Published September 04, 2022

Pakistan Navy deploys hovercrafts, helicopters in flood affected areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Navy on Sunday deployed hovercrafts and helicopters in flood affected areas to expedite evacuation process.

The relief and rescue operations continued in different flood affected areas of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Sanghar, Qambar Shahdadkot Sajawal, Rajanpur, Paharpur and Dera Ismail Khan, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Pakistan Navy had deployed two hovercrafts to evacuate stranded people in flood water at Dadu District. These hovercrafts have evacuated hundreds of trapped people from Goth Ahmed Khan Chandio in Khairpur Nathan Shah to high point safe areas.

These hovercrafts are capable to be operated on water, land and muddy areas.

PN utilizes them for defence of Creeks Areas. Currently, stationing of hovercrafts to evacuate standard people will speed up the rescue operation at far flung and remote areas where evacuation through small boats is difficult.

Meanwhile Pakistan Navy personnel are also wholeheartedly undertaking Rescue and relief operations through use of Helicopters at far off ranges. PN relief teams are providing ration bags, drinking water and cooked food to rescued people. Additionally, large number of medical camps have been established to provide free medicines amongst flood victims.

Pakistan Navy is resolutely committed to support the countrymen during this natural calamity.

