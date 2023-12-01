Pakistan Navy deploys ship for regional maritime security patrol in GoA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Amidst the prevailing maritime situation in the middle East, Pakistan Navy has deployed PNS TUGHRIL to ensure safety and security of merchant ships carrying shipments to and from Pakistani ports passing through one of the world’s busiest choke points.

Pakistan Navy is committed to ensure freedom of navigation on high seas and safety of international sea lanes of communication besides safeguarding national maritime interests and trade through sea, a Pakistan Navy news release on Friday said.

Pakistan Navy is well cognizant of its national obligation with regards to maintenance of rule based order in the region.

In the same spirit, Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its ships on Regional Maritime Security Patrols and also contributes to collaborative maritime security efforts under the ambit of Combined Maritime Forces.