Pakistan Navy Detects, Blocks Indian Submarine For Third Time: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Pakistan Navy detects, blocks Indian submarine for third time: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy with its unremitting vigilance and professional competence has once again detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 October, 2021 from entering into Pakistani waters.

During the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country, said an ISPR news release.

"It is the third incident of its kind wherein, an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by PN Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft," said the ISPR.

The recent incident reflected the deplorable Indian machinations vis-à-vis commitment and resolve of Pakistan Navy to defend maritime frontiers of the Motherland.

