Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Among Deserving Families On Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :In a bid to share the happiness of Eid-ul-Azha with deserving families and affectees of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan Navy has distributed ration bags in suburbs of Karachi and coastal creeks areas of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy was continuously reaching out and helping underprivileged sections of the society since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

During the recent campaign, thousands of families were provided with ration in Arban City Goth, Soomar Goth, Jamali Goth, Haji Ahmed Goth, Wali Muhammad Goth, Younasabad, Kaka village and Baba/Bhit Islands in outskirts of Karachi and at various localities of district Thatta, Sujawal and Badin in coastal areas of Sindh.

In this consoling initiative different non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also collaborated with Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy amidst challenge of corona pandemic was persistently supporting the nation with passion and resolve.

