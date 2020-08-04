Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration Amongst Deserving Families During Eid Ul Adha

To share the happiness of Eid ul Adha with deserving families and affectees of COVID 19 pandemic, Pakistan Navy distributed ration bags in suburbs of Karachi and coastal/ creeks areas of Sindh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020) To share the happiness of Eid ul Adha with deserving families and affectees of COVID 19 pandemic, Pakistan Navy distributed ration bags in suburbs of Karachi and coastal/ creeks areas of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy has been continuously reaching out and helping underprivileged sections of the society since the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. During the recent campaign, thousands of families were provided with ration in Arban City Goth, Soomar Goth, Jamali Goth, Haji Ahmed Goth, Wali Muhammad Goth, Younasabad, Kaka village and Baba/Bhit Islands in outskirts of Karachi and at various localities of district Thatta, Sujawal and Badin in coastal areas of Sindh.

In this consoling initiative different NGOs also collaborated with Pakistan Navy.

Pakistan Navy amidst challenge of corona pandemic is persistently supporting the Nation with passion and resolve.