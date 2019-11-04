Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Sea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ Affected areas Of Keti Bandar, Thatta

With an aim to facilitate rehabilitation of effectees of sea cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’, rations were distributed by Pakistan Navy in suburb areas of Keti Bandar in Thatta district of Sindh

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4rd Nov, 2019) With an aim to facilitate rehabilitation of effectees of sea cyclonic storm ‘Kyarr’, rations were distributed by Pakistan Navy in suburb areas of Keti Bandar in Thatta district of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy teams alongwith trucks carrying ration bags containing basic necessities,reached the affected sites of Goths ThakarKario, Hajamoro and Goth Faqirani of Tehsil Keti Bandar and distributed the rations among families affected by the cyclonic storm. Pakistan Navy Medical teams also accompanied the relief teams for provision of basic medical assistance to locals of the affected areas.