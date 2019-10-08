UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Distributes Tents, Rations In Earthquake Hit Areas, Establishes Free Medical Camp At Thatta

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 06:39 PM

With an aim to facilitate in rehabilitation of effectees of earthquake hit areas of AJK, tents & rations were distributed by Pakistan Navy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) With an aim to facilitate in rehabilitation of effectees of earthquake hit areas of AJK, tents & rations were distributed by Pakistan Navy.

Moreover, in order to extend all out support to the under privileged classes, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Aga Khan Hospital, established Free Medical Camp at Jati, Thatta District.

Pakistan Navy team alongwith trucks carrying relief goods including tents, cooking oil, sugar, flour reached villages of Dhoke Jarar and Dhoke Gujar of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and distributed the rations among the populace of the areas.

A medical team of qualified doctors alongwith related paramedical staff were deputed at the free medical camp established at Jati. The team provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Jati and adjoining areas. Besides providing medical treatment, free medicines were also provided to the patients. More than 1800 patients including men, women and children were treated at the medical camp.

