ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Diver Abdul Rehman LCD(T) in a daring night diving search and rescue operation, recovered the dead body of a lady drowned at Rawal Lake.

The search operation, in the ice cold waters of Lake was conducted immediately on receiving call for assistance from Islamabad Police and Capital Development Authority (CDA), said a Pakistan Navy media release.

Later, the body of the deceased lady was handed over to the family.

Pakistan Navy diver's prompt and quick response was a manifestation of organizational professionalism and dedication, it added.

Earlier, Pakistan Navy Diving teams also stationed at Sailing club locality have performed various successful search and rescue operations in Northern areas and at Mangla Dam. It mentioned that the basic aim of deputing Pakistan Navy diving team at Rawal Lake near the sailing club is to provide assistance to civil authorities and counter any emergency situations.