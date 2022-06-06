UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Engineering College Karachi Delegation Visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 08:35 PM

A 23-member delegation comprising students and faculty members of Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Karachi, Monday visited the Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication Centre (PPIC3), the premier security project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about various sections of PPIC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

The delegation was taken to PUCAR 15, police dispatch unit, video control unit, media monitoring unit, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management centre.

The COO said that the PSCA's premier project PPIC3 was a consolidated hub of integrated policing regulating swift emergency and police responses including, but not limited to, intelligent traffic management, dispatch of Punjab Police, PRU, and Dolphin Force, 1122 Emergency response, Criminal Identification/Investigations, virtual surveillance, and media monitoring.

The delegation showed keen interest in the state-of-the-art project. "The PSCA is a conflation of engineering and modern policing," they said.

"Such an advanced and centralised security mechanism to optimise metropolitan security is plausible," they added. At the end of the visit, souvenir shields were exchanged between the PSCA and delegation.

