Pakistan Navy Ensures Int'l Waters' Security Through Collaborative, Independent Maritime Security Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:40 PM

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday said Pakistan Navy was ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent maritime security initiatives

The Naval Chief was addressing the participants of 6th National Security Workshop, Balochistan held under the auspices of Army Southern Command through video link, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Naval Chief was addressing the participants of 6th National Security Workshop, Balochistan held under the auspices of Army Southern Command through video link, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

While addressing the participants, the Naval Chief dilated upon prevalent security dynamics in Indian Ocean Region with focus on maritime security challenges.

He further highlighted Pakistan Navy's contribution towards creating maritime awareness and efforts to spur growth of maritime sector for economic prosperity of Pakistan and coastal region.

While responding to the questions of the participants, the Naval Chief underlined major initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy to enhance coastal security, promote education, provision of sustained medical facilities and creation of employment opportunities for local populace of Balochistan particularly the coastal community.

The notables from government and civil society, intelligentsia, media, religious scholars, bureaucrats, lawyers, doctors, students and youth from various districts of Balochistan participated in the workshop.

The participants highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy and suggested further expansion of Pakistan Navy welfare projects across Balochistan.

