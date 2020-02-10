Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Damb, Balochistan

With an aim to provide quality treatment & cooperative relief to the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Damb, Balochistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) With an aim to provide quality treatment & cooperative relief to the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Damb, Balochistan.

A team of qualified Eye Specialists from Pakistan Navy and Eye Sight Trust along with modern diagnostic equipment was deputed at the eye camp. The team provided free consultation to visiting patients from Damb and adjoining areas. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines & glasses were also distributed amongst patients to reduce risk of infectious diseases.

In addition, patients with complex eye diseases requiring surgical procedures were given free appointments for extended treatments at ophthalmic facilities. The patients were comprehensively briefed about wide spreading eye infections, various diseases related to Ophthalmology and precautionary measures.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the Eye Camp and provided access to healthcare services.