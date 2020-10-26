Pakistan Navy establishes free medical, eye camp at Mubarak village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :In continuation to Pakistan Navy (PN) efforts for uplift of health standards along the coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Rotary Club International, Al-Mustafa Trust and Sahil Welfare Association established a free medical and eye camp at Mubarak village, Karachi.

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising eye specialist, medical specialist and GDMOs examined the patients on modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The patients were also provided with free medicine and minor surgical and dental procedural treatments.

In addition, patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened about common infectious diseases and their preventive measures particularly on COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, patients were also educated about maintaining personal health and hygiene, child health care and sanitation of living areas.

A large number of women and children suffering from various diseases benefited from the medical and eye camp.

Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment, provide continued quality medical treatment along coastal belt. The present medical assistance drive was another demonstration of this Nobel resolve.