Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps At Bhutta And Mubarak Villages In Kemari Town, Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) With an aim to extend all out support to the under privileged classes and create awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy established Free Medical & Eye Camps at Bhutta and Mubarak villages in Kemari Town, Karachi. Medical Camp at Mubarak Village was established by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil andUlphat Foundations.

Medical teams of qualified doctors along with paramedical staff were deputed at both the camps. The teams provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Mubarak &Bhutta villages and adjoining areas.

Besides providing quality medical treatment and carrying out minor surgical procedures, free medicineswere also given to the patients at the medical/ eye camps.

Besides medical facilities, lectures aimed at educating locals on health awareness including personal hygiene, child healthcare, nutritional deficiencies, prevention of diseases including diseases of eyes and sanitization of living areas were also arranged.

More than six hundred patients including men, women and children were treated at the Pakistan Navymedical/ eye camps.