UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps At Bhutta And Mubarak Villages In Kemari Town, Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical/Eye Camps At Bhutta And Mubarak Villages In Kemari Town, Karachi

With an aim to extend all out support to the under privileged classes and create awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy established Free Medical & Eye Camps at Bhutta and Mubarak villages in Kemari Town, Karachi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019) With an aim to extend all out support to the under privileged classes and create awareness on health issues, Pakistan Navy established Free Medical & Eye Camps at Bhutta and Mubarak villages in Kemari Town, Karachi. Medical Camp at Mubarak Village was established by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil andUlphat Foundations.

Medical teams of qualified doctors along with paramedical staff were deputed at both the camps. The teams provided quality medical treatment to the patients from Mubarak &Bhutta villages and adjoining areas.

Besides providing quality medical treatment and carrying out minor surgical procedures, free medicineswere also given to the patients at the medical/ eye camps.

Besides medical facilities, lectures aimed at educating locals on health awareness including personal hygiene, child healthcare, nutritional deficiencies, prevention of diseases including diseases of eyes and sanitization of living areas were also arranged.

More than six hundred patients including men, women and children were treated at the Pakistan Navymedical/ eye camps.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Pakistan Navy Women All From

Recent Stories

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

23 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

29 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, infrastructure projects driving g ..

46 minutes ago

Quomi Awami Tehreek to celebrate Sindh Culture Day ..

4 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast, rain at scattered pla ..

4 minutes ago

UET, NAB seminar on 'Corruption & its ill-effects ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.