Pakistan Navy Expects to Conduct Joint Drills With Russia in Baltic Sea Late July - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Pakistan's PNS Zulfiqar frigate is expected to partake in joint anti-piracy drills Arabian Monsoon 2021 with the Russian navy in the Baltic Sea after visiting the port of St. Petersburg from July 22-27, a high-ranking Pakistan Navy source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Pakistani ship ZULFIQAR will participate in ARABIAN MONSOON exercise with Russian ships. The ship will visit St. Petersburg from 22-27 July," the source said.

Russian and Pakistani ships' exercise in Russian waters of the Baltic Sea will be the culmination of the port visit, according to the source.