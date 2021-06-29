- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan Navy Expects to Conduct Joint Drills With Russia in Baltic Sea Late July - Source
Pakistan Navy Expects To Conduct Joint Drills With Russia In Baltic Sea Late July - Source
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Pakistan's PNS Zulfiqar frigate is expected to partake in joint anti-piracy drills Arabian Monsoon 2021 with the Russian navy in the Baltic Sea after visiting the port of St. Petersburg from July 22-27, a high-ranking Pakistan Navy source told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"The Pakistani ship ZULFIQAR will participate in ARABIAN MONSOON exercise with Russian ships. The ship will visit St. Petersburg from 22-27 July," the source said.
Russian and Pakistani ships' exercise in Russian waters of the Baltic Sea will be the culmination of the port visit, according to the source.