Pakistan Navy Expects To Conduct Joint Drills With Russia In Baltic Sea Late July - Source

Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Navy Expects to Conduct Joint Drills With Russia in Baltic Sea Late July - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Pakistan's PNS Zulfiqar frigate is expected to partake in joint anti-piracy drills Arabian Monsoon 2021 with the Russian navy in the Baltic Sea after visiting the port of St. Petersburg from July 22-27, a high-ranking Pakistan Navy source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The Pakistani ship ZULFIQAR will participate in ARABIAN MONSOON exercise with Russian ships. The ship will visit St. Petersburg from 22-27 July," the source said.

Russian and Pakistani ships' exercise in Russian waters of the Baltic Sea will be the culmination of the port visit, according to the source.

More Stories From Pakistan

