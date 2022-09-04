Pakistan Navy extends relief operations in South Punjab, Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy relief operations continued nationwide and extended its efforts to flood-hit areas of South Punjab and Sindh.

The Pakistan Navy hovercrafts and helicopters used to evacuate stranded people to safer places, said the Pakistan Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Director General Public Relations.

He further wrote that the Pakistan Navy teams provided medical assistance and ration to effected populace.

The Pakistan Navy relief operations were extended in areas of Rajanpur, DI Khan, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Dadu, Sanghar and Sajawal.