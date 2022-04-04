UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Abu Dhabi, Uae

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER and AZMAT alongwith Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship Kolachi visited Abu Dhabi

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022) Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER and AZMAT alongwith Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship Kolachi visited Abu Dhabi. Upon arrival at port Mina Zayed, PN contingent was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Abu Dhabi along with United Arab Emirates(UAE) naval officials.

During stay at port, Mission Commander alongwith Commanding Officers called-on Chief of UAE Naval Forces, Commander UAE Coast Guards and Director Naval Operations of UAE Naval Forces.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and further enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of UAE and UAE Navy.

Upon completion of port visit, Pakistan Navy ships conducted bilateral passage exercise with UAE Navy Ship BAYNUNAH & DHAFRA to enhance interoperability between the two navies. The visit provided an opportunity for both brotherly countries to further enhance diplomatic ties and cordial relations.

