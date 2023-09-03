Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Iraq During Overseas Deployment

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PN Ships HIMMAT, DEHSHAT and MUHAFIZ visited Port Umm Qasr, Iraq during Overseas Deployment to Gulf countries.

Upon arrival at the port, PN Ships were received by Commander of Umm Qasr Naval Base Rear Admiral Laith Abdal Satar, senior Iraqi Navy officials and Defence Attach� of Pakistan at Iraq, a Pakistan Navy news release said on Saturday.

The Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of ships called on Commander Iraqi Navy Rear Admiral Mazin Abdul Wahid and senior naval leadership of host Navy.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and enhancements of bilateral ties in all spheres were reaffirmed.

The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Iraq in general and Iraqi navy in particular.

A reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS MUHAFIZ which was hosted by Ambassador of Pakistan to Iraq. Officials of Iraqi Navy and notables from Pakistani community attended the reception.

During port call, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard ships, orientation visit of PN personnel to military installations and coordination meetings for exercises at sea were undertaken. Upon completion of port visit, PN ships participated in sea exercise with Iraqi Navy Ship to enhance interoperability.

The port visit to Iraq is expected to further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations between the two countries and the navies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Exchange Iraq Visit All From

Recent Stories

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

30 minutes ago
 IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

30 minutes ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

30 minutes ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

36 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

40 minutes ago
Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

39 minutes ago
 Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

Cars snatched from Karachi recovered in Hyderabad

39 minutes ago
 Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of ..

Poets, scholars, researchers for digitalization of Shah Latif's poetry

39 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

39 minutes ago
 Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping ..

Sainz gives Ferrari Italian GP hope after pipping Verstappen to pole

39 minutes ago
 Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son t ..

Haaland hits hat-trick to take Man City top, Son treble inspires Spurs

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan