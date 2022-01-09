UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Flotilla Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

Published January 09, 2022

Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Oman during overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy Ships RAH NAWARD and MADADGAR along with PN Submarine HAMZA visited Port Sultan Bin Qaboos of Oman as part of overseas deployment.

Upon arrival at port, Pakistan Navy Flotilla was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Oman and officials from Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), said a Pakistan Navy media release.

During the visit, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami and Mission Commander called on Chief of Sultan's Armed Forces and Commander Royal Navy of Oman.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed.

Commander Pakistan Fleet conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Oman in general and the Royal Navy of Oman in particular.

Mission Commander along with Commanding Officer also called on Commander Said Bin Sultan Naval Base and Director General Operations and Plans of Royal Navy of Oman.

During the port stay, various bilateral activities including exchange visits onboard afloat units, orientation visits of military installations and coordination meetings were undertaken.

Upon completion of port visit, PNS RAH NAWARD participated in sailing exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Sail Training Ship, RNOV SHABAB. The event provided a unique training opportunity for onboard trainees of both navies.

The port visit of PN Flotilla to Muscat, Oman is expected to further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations between the two countries.

