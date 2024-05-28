Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Foils Major Drug Smuggling Bid In North Arabian Sea

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Aslat on Tuesday seized a large quantity of narcotics in the North Arabian Sea during a regional maritime security patrol.

The seized drugs were worth thousands of Dollars in the international market, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The successful operation against drug smuggling was the result of effective surveillance at sea by Pakistan Navy, it added.

Naval warships of Pakistan Navy regularly perform duties on Regional Maritime Security Patrol to prevent drug smuggling, piracy and human trafficking at sea, the ISPR said.

