Pakistan Navy Fully Prepared To Defend Country’s Maritime Borders: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressing the strategic importance of maritime security said Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to defend the sea boundaries of the country
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday stressing the strategic importance of maritime security said Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to defend the sea boundaries of the country.
Addressing the closing session of the 7th National Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW) at the Navy War College in Lahore, the PM lauded the Pakistan Navy’s unwavering commitment towards playing a significant role in maintaining national security.
Terming blue economy vital for economic prosperity, PM Sharif lauded Pakistan Navy’s proactive measures to harness maritime resources for the nation’s development.
PM Shehbaz Sharif said Gwadar Port due to its strategic location was a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic future and blue economy. He highlighted Gwadar Port’s its role in the development of regional trade and connectivity and stressed streamlining of processes at the port to facilitate importers and exporters.
He expressed a strong commitment to leveraging maritime resources for economic progress and enhancing national security.
He also acknowledged China as a vital partner, expressing gratitude for its steadfast cooperation in the maritime domain.
Sharif also emphasized equipping the Karachi Port Trust with modern technology to execute loading and unloading of consignments from across the world.
He highlighted the importance of National Shipping Corporation and announces to re-establish it in accordance with the commercial needs.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction that Pakistan had ample talent and resources, however stressed the need to utilize them properly to get rid of the shackles of debt.
He expressed the government's firm resolve to eliminate terrorism across the country and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces for their great sacrifices during anti-terrorism operations.
He told the participants that the meetings of the Apex Committee were held regularly which aimed at ensuring peace and security in the country.
Earlier, PM Sharif was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, upon his arrival at PN War College.
In his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood, provided an overview of workshop’s activities.
A panel of participants presented a paper containing recommendations for a National Maritime Policy. The panel analyzed the maritime environment, highlighting its impact on national security and economic prosperity, and proposed measures to address challenges and capitalize on opportunities.
The participants included parliamentarians, policymakers, bureaucrats, academics, entrepreneurs, armed forces officers, and media representatives.
The Maritime Security Workshop is an annual event organized by Pakistan Navy to enhance understanding of maritime security dynamics, create awareness about Blue Economy, and explore Pakistan’s untapped maritime potential.
P:kfh/X:ftp/L:zqr
Recent Stories
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village4 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city7 minutes ago
-
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct7 minutes ago
-
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key officials7 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 1312 minutes ago
-
Meta's e-commerce platforms popular in Pakistan; Mashhood4 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt19 minutes ago
-
Rana rejects preconditions for initiating political talks4 minutes ago
-
Azam Tarar announces establishment of National Commission for Rights of Minorities soon4 minutes ago
-
Punjab eases restrictions on market timings as smog decreases4 minutes ago
-
PTI facing cases on violating laws, disrupting peace: Malik4 minutes ago