Pakistan Navy further extends flood relief activities in different areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Navy has further extended its flood relief activities in Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides ongoing operations in the rural areas of Sindh.

Pakistan Navy personnel including diving teams rescued stranded families in flooded areas by operating boats in challenging circumstances at night and at long distances, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

"Pakistan Navy is also operating helicopters for rapid access to deep areas and immediate reaction to life threatening situations. Thousands of survivors from small villages in Mirpur Khas, Qambar Shahdadkot and Dadu have been evacuated so far by Pakistan Navy.

" Pakistan Navy Diving Team recovered four dead bodies of an unfortunate boat sinking incident near Talti Lake, Sehwan.

Furthermore, Pakistan Navy troops were distributing ration bags, cooked food, fresh drinking water, tents and other necessities to affected populace. Medical Camps by Pakistan Navy were also continually working in different flood affected areas.

Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the people of flood stricken areas.