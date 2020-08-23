UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Gets Latest T-054 A/P Frigate; Launching Ceremony Held In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan China Defence ties turn over a new chapter as the launching ceremony of 1st ship of Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy has been held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard Shanghai, China.

The ceremony was attended by Commodore Azfar Humayun (Chief Naval Overseer, China) as Chief Guest in presence of China Shipbuilding Trading Co, Ltd. (CSTC) Chairman, Mr. Li Hongtao, said a Pakistan Navy press release issued here on Sunday.

The launching event has been marked as major milestone in construction of state of the art Frigate for Pakistan Navy. The Type-054 Class, fitted with latest Surface, Subsurface, Anti-air weapons, Combat Management System and Sensors would be one of the technologically advanced surface platforms of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

These ships would significantly contribute in maintaining peace and security in our Area of Responsibility.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, the chief guest termed the event as new chapter in Pakistan-China defense relationship. He also acknowledged the commitment and dedication of Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard, China and inexorable support provided by CSTC for continuity of programme despite COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by officials of Pakistan Navy and CSTC/ Hudong Shipyard.

