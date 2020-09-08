Pakistan Navy has pivotal role in defense, security of country: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, said on Tuesday Pakistan Navy has a pivotal role in the defense and security of country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, said on Tuesday Pakistan Navy has a pivotal role in the defense and security of country.

In a tweet on the Navy Day, being observed today, he said Pakistan Navy remained shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army and the Pakistan Air Force in 1965 war and wrote a new history of gallantry and professionalism.

He said on the Navy Day, the nation pays tributes to the protectors of the sea frontiers and the coasts.