Pakistan Navy Helps Extinguishing Fire In SITE Area Of Karachi
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 06:53 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Fire tenders of Pakistan Navy joined the KMC Fire Brigade engaged in dousing off fire that erupted in a garment factory in SITE area of Karachi here Thursday.
The fire fighters of Pakistan Navy, assisting the concerned civic agencies, managed to bring under control the heavy fire that erupted early this morning, a release said.
No human loss was reported due to the incident registered in one of the thickly populated industrial area.