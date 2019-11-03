UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Helps Rehabilitate Cyclone Affected People

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :In line to help rehabilitate affectees of sea cyclonic storm 'Kyarr', rations and daily use items were distributed by Pakistan Navy in suburb areas of Keti Bandar, Thatta district of Sindh.

According to Pakistan Navy press release issued here on Sunday, teams carrying truckloads of ration besides basic necessities, reached the affected sites of Goths ThakarKario, Hajamoro and Goth Faqirani of Tehsil Keti Bandar and distributed the articles among families affected by the cyclonic storm.

Pakistan Navy medical teams also accompanied the relief teams for provision of basic medical assistance to locals of the affected areas.

